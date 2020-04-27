Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,082,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 44,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $154.86 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.75. The firm has a market cap of $409.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.36.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

