Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s FY2021 earnings at $10.78 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.07.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $367.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $387.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total transaction of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,369.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.