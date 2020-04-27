JBJ Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.2% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 37.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,462,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 72,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $244,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $466,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,929,896 shares of company stock valued at $475,179,574 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $118.78 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $295.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.