Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Position Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,364,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,887,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,689,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,682 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $107.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $29,578.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,321.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $33,410.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,833 shares of company stock valued at $685,125. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.