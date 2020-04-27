Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 942 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of VF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.59.

NYSE VFC opened at $54.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

