Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 4,024 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. State Street Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after purchasing an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after buying an additional 272,208 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $134.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average of $135.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

