Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 3,908 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,246,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $945,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $122.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

