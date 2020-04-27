Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,218,000 after buying an additional 410,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,176,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,507,000 after buying an additional 159,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,028,000 after buying an additional 177,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,453,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,910,000 after buying an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,709,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,233,000 after purchasing an additional 310,811 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

In other news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $492,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $566,202.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,996.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

