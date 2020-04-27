Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 1,568 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 70.3% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 19,803 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 255,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $40.61 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32.

