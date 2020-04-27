Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 12,470 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,981,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 58,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.56 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $60.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92.

