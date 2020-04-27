Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,466,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,079,000 after buying an additional 709,767 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,862,000 after buying an additional 613,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 543,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 474,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,629,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,472,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock opened at $104.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

