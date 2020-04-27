Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 163.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.8% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 30.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 149,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 41,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 28,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $167.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

