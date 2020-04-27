Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 157,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in UGI by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UGI by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,296 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $55.17.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 57.02%.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on UGI from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

