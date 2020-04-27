Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $150.03 on Monday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $152.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.17.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.86.

In other news, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,042,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $611,792.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,008,106 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.