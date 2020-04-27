Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,250 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 562.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 302,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 256,630 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,791,000. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,879 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.25 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46.

