Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 9,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 target price (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $879.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,317.39. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

