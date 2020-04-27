Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,139 Shares of FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of FNCB Bancorp worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in FNCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB opened at $5.84 on Monday. FNCB Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47.

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

FNCB Bancorp Profile

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB).

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.