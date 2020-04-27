Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,665 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. grace capital purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

ET opened at $7.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.14%.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $797,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,257.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

