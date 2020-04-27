Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWN. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 66.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $63.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $77.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.45.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.21%.

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

