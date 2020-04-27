Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,526,000 after purchasing an additional 256,343 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,597,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,406,462,000 after purchasing an additional 230,568 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 2,562,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,639,000 after purchasing an additional 142,492 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $181.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Insiders have bought 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

