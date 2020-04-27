Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,926 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42,265.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 215,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 68,357 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 98,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $43.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $48.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

