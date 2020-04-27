Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Diageo by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Diageo by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

DEO opened at $133.06 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

