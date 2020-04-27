Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $32.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $615.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $151,679.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

