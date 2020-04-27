Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $629,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $62.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

