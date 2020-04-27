Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $629,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $63.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.45. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

