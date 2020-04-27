Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $534,000 Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 734.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $55.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

