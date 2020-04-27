Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $513,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,142,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $58.98 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.33. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

