Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,902 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in HP by 50.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 496,837 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 167,285 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 1,468.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 203,358 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 190,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 996,104 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after buying an additional 68,686 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 48.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPQ opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

