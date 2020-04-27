Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $491,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PPG Industries from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.16.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $92.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average is $116.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.