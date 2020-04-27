Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $306.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.00. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $395.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.67.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.