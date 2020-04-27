Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $9,435,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $14.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

