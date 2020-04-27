Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $96.37 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

