Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL opened at $53.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

