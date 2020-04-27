Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $135.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

