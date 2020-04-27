Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth $4,493,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 36.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 703.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $139.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.64.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $1,734,165. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.