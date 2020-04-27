Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,557,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 222.6% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 811,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,876,000 after purchasing an additional 26,691 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

