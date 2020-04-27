Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.64.

NYSE:MKC opened at $154.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.64. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

