Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,511 shares of company stock worth $1,938,511 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.26.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $135.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.26. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

