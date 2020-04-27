Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWT. Strs Ohio increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 210.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 40.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.16. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

