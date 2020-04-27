Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 813 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.3% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $89.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average is $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

