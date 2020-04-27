Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 2,668 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,162 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,928,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11,463.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 873,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 865,810 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,252.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 837,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,373,000 after acquiring an additional 775,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,807,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $43.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

