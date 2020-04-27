Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $97.01 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $98.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.85.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

