Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,627,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,321,000 after buying an additional 1,503,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after buying an additional 1,237,939 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,892,000 after buying an additional 724,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,255,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $51.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

