Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of HAS stock opened at $74.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus cut their target price on Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.