Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 487 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at $9,611,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,543 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BP by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,066,696,000 after acquiring an additional 409,260 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

Shares of BP stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 116.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. BP plc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $44.69.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

