Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,965 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $81.43 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.