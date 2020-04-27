Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,684 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura reduced their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

