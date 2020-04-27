J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after buying an additional 203,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $117.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.33. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.14. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.69.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

