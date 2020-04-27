Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Itau Unibanco to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 20.05%. On average, analysts expect Itau Unibanco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Itau Unibanco stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Itau Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITUB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

