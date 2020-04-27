iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $174.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.55. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $226.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3193 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

